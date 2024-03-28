Opp brings up Imran Khan’s release on Punjab Assembly floor

LAHORE - The Opposition brought up the issue of PTI founder Imran Khan’s release in the Punjab As­sembly on Wednesday. The opposition mem­bers displayed banners of PTI founder in front of the benches. The ban­ners read: ‘Release Im­ran Khan’. The treasury members objected to this move by the opposition members and demanded removal of Khan’s por­traits calling him a thief.

However, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanter remained un­moved, and the por­traits were not removed despite protest from the treasury benches. Also, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, the op­position leader in the House, once again de­manded the safe return of Mian Aslam Iqbal to the House and said that the production or­ders of party legislator Ahmar Rashid should be issued. Rana Aftab said that the details of the cases against their party leaders should be provided to them.

The opposition leader questioned: “Why is Mian Aslam Iqbal not being allowed to enter the House? When they come to know that Mian Aslam Iqbal wanted to come to the Punjab As­sembly, the police are deployed outside [to arrest him]. He vowed that they would bring their two members Mian Aslam Iqbal and Ahmed Rashid Bhatti to the Punjab Assembly­one day. The opposition leader also raised the issue of PTI leader Ch Parvez Elahi’s deterio­rating health condition on the Assembly floor.

He said he had got the information that he was unwell and needed medical care. He said Ch Parvez Elahi has been the former deputy prime minister and as such had the right to get checked by the doctor of his choice. Deputy speaker told the opposition lead­er that Mian Aslam Iqbal can come to the house whenever he wanted to. He also promised to talk to Speaker Punjab As­sembly in this regard.

Also, the Assembly completed discussion on the budget for the financial year 2023-24. Concluding the debate, Finance Minister Muj­taba Shujaur Rehman said health and educa­tion would be the prime focus of the present government besides initiatives for the youth. He said that the era of past corruption was over and now there will be construction and de­velopment under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz. On the fifth day of the ongoing debate on the budget, one hun­dred and sixty members took part in the debate and expressed their views. After completion of the agenda, the meet­ing was adjourned till 10 am on Thursday.