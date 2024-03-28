Over 13,000 children killed in Gaza: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS - Israel has killed more than 13,000 children in Gaza since October 7 while others are suffering from severe mal­nutrition and do not “even have the energy to cry”, according to the Unit­ed Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). “Thousands more have been injured or we can’t even determine where they are. They may be stuck under rubble … We haven’t seen that rate of death among children in almost any other conflict in the world,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell told the CBS News, a leading Ameri­can TV network.

“I have been in wards of chil­dren who are suffering from severe anaemia malnutrition, the whole ward is absolutely quiet. Because the children, the babies … don’t even have the energy to cry.” Rus­sell said there were “very great bureaucratic challenges” moving trucks into Gaza for aid and assis­tance as famine stalks more than two million Palestinians since Is­rael’s “genocidal” war began.

Intense Israeli attacks in Gaza con­tinued Tuesday, with a “double-digit number of children killed overnight” and ongoing aid delivery obstacles that are responsible for near-famine conditions, UN humanitarians said.

The continuing violence came de­spite an immediate ceasefire call for the remainder of Ramadan from the Security Council on Monday, prompting urgent appeals from UN aid agencies for the resolution to be respected immediately, to prevent more people dying. Speaking from Rafah in southern Gaza, UN Chil­dren’s Fund spokesperson James Elder said that 13,750 children have now been killed since OCT. 7. Citing reports of “a double-digit number of children killed overnight”, Elder noted that this had happened “only hours after the (Security Council) resolution was passed”.

The southern Gazan city of Khan Younis “barely exists anymore”, the UNICEF spokesperson added, be­fore describing the “utter annihila­tion” of constant Israeli bombard­ment which has left an unreported number of children and families buried under the rubble of their homes.

“In my 20 years with the UN I have never seen such devastation, it’s just chaos, ruin, debris and rubble every single direction, everywhere I look,” he said, reporting on his latest aid mission to the north. Nasser Hospi­tal in Khan Younis – “such a critical place for children with the wounds of war” - is now no longer even op­erational, the UNICEF official re­ported, adding that only one-third of Gaza’s hospitals are “partially functional” now.

Further north, where a UN World Food Programme (WFP) aid mission secured the passage of 38 trucks carrying relief supplies on Monday - for the first time in five days – Elder described seeing people making “that universal sig­nal of hand to mouth, desperately asking and seeking for food”. This is despite the fact that hundreds of trucks containing lifesaving hu­manitarian aid remain over the border in Egypt, UN agencies have pointed out.