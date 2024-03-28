Pak Army martyr laid to rest at native town

ISLAMABAD - Sepoy Noman Fareed (24) of Frontier Corps Balochistan, who was martyred on night of March 25 while fighting terrorists gallantly at Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat, was laid to rest with full military honour at his native town in Muzaffargarh, said an ISPR on Wednesday. The security forces had, however, killed all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation. During intense exchange of e fire, Sepoy Noman Fareed embraced shahadat. Pakistan Armed Forces remain determined to root out the menace of terrorism in the country.