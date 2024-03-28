Thursday, March 28, 2024
Pak Army martyr laid to rest at native town

Our Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Sepoy Noman Fareed (24) of Frontier Corps Balochistan, who was martyred on night of March 25 while fighting terrorists gallantly at Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat, was laid to rest with full mili­tary honour at his native town in Muzaffargarh, said an ISPR on Wednes­day. The security forces had, however, killed all four terrorists in en­suing joint clearance operation. During in­tense exchange of e fire, Sepoy Noman Fareed embraced shahadat. Pakistan Armed Forces remain determined to root out the menace of terrorism in the country.

Our Staff Reporter

