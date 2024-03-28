Pakistan focused to placate China

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is focusing to pla­cate a naturally infuriated China after the recent terror attack that killed six includ­ing five Chinese nationals in Bisham the other day. The two sides are in contact at the top level where Islam­abad is trying to convince Beijing that the Chinese nationals working on various proj­ects in Pakistan were safe.

Is Islam­abad, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif, standing at the helm of a nation reeling from the attack on Chinese nationals, has embarked on a path of decisive action.

The echo of his firm direc­tives reverberated through the corridors of power after he convened an emergency meeting in Islamabad, sum­moning the collective might of the state to bear down on the perpetrators of this hei­nous act.

In the aftermath of the tragic assault on Chinese workers at the Dassu Hydel Power Project in Besham, the Prime Minister, flanked by Federal Ministers, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Chief Ministers, and top law enforcement offi­cials, charted a course of resolute response.

This gathering discussed deep into the implica­tions of the at­tack, recognizing it as an affront not just to innocent lives but also to the spirit of progress and coop­eration. The Prime Minister, aware of the bond between Pakistan and China, empha­sized the shared grief over the loss of Chinese lives.

This bond, he under­scored, is not merely dip­lomatic but woven into the fabric of the two nations’ partnership, a bond not to be frayed by acts of terror.

Yesterday, the United States also expressed pro­found sorrow over the loss of lives. The State Depart­ment spokesperson, Mat­thew Miller, expressed solidarity with Pakistan, recognizing the shared struggle against terrorism.

In this intricate web of events, the Baloch Libera­tion Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the at­tacks in Turbat and Gwadar. Their actions, aimed at dis­rupting the ambitious CPEC project, underscored the stakes in the region’s geo­political tapestry. Amidst these turbulent times, the Pakistani leadership is ac­tive to safeguard the cher­ished friendship with China.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi and the armed forces have with one voice assured China that the perpetrators will be punished. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also pre­paring for a likely visit to China. His possible journey, fraught with the weight of responsibility, symbolizes not just a diplomatic mis­sion but a testament to the enduring spirit of coopera­tion amidst adversity.

Pakistani diplomats at the foreign ministry and the Pakistani embassy in China are also running from pil­lar to post to normalize the situation. China has sent a clear message that the ter­rorist involved in the inci­dent should be punished sooner than later.