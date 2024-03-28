Pakistan focused to placate China

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is focusing to placate a naturally infuriated China after the recent terror attack that killed six including five Chinese nationals in Bisham the other day. The two sides are in contact at the top level where Islamabad is trying to convince Beijing that the Chinese nationals working on various projects in Pakistan were safe.
Is Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, standing at the helm of a nation reeling from the attack on Chinese nationals, has embarked on a path of decisive action.
The echo of his firm directives reverberated through the corridors of power after he convened an emergency meeting in Islamabad, summoning the collective might of the state to bear down on the perpetrators of this heinous act.
In the aftermath of the tragic assault on Chinese workers at the Dassu Hydel Power Project in Besham, the Prime Minister, flanked by Federal Ministers, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Chief Ministers, and top law enforcement officials, charted a course of resolute response.
This gathering discussed deep into the implications of the attack, recognizing it as an affront not just to innocent lives but also to the spirit of progress and cooperation. The Prime Minister, aware of the bond between Pakistan and China, emphasized the shared grief over the loss of Chinese lives.
This bond, he underscored, is not merely diplomatic but woven into the fabric of the two nations’ partnership, a bond not to be frayed by acts of terror.
Yesterday, the United States also expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives. The State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, expressed solidarity with Pakistan, recognizing the shared struggle against terrorism.
In this intricate web of events, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks in Turbat and Gwadar. Their actions, aimed at disrupting the ambitious CPEC project, underscored the stakes in the region’s geopolitical tapestry. Amidst these turbulent times, the Pakistani leadership is active to safeguard the cherished friendship with China.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the armed forces have with one voice assured China that the perpetrators will be punished. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also preparing for a likely visit to China. His possible journey, fraught with the weight of responsibility, symbolizes not just a diplomatic mission but a testament to the enduring spirit of cooperation amidst adversity.
Pakistani diplomats at the foreign ministry and the Pakistani embassy in China are also running from pillar to post to normalize the situation. China has sent a clear message that the terrorist involved in the incident should be punished sooner than later.