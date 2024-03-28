Thursday, March 28, 2024
Pakistan to provide all possible security to Chinese citizens: FO

Web Desk
1:19 PM | March 28, 2024
National

 The Foreign Office said on Thursday that the government will ensure all possible security of Chinese citizens residents in Pakistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during the weekly briefing that Pakistan condemns all types of terrorism.

The Pakistan government was in touch with Chinese counterpart, she said and added that Pakistan and China are neighbours and have strong brotherly relations.

She assured Beijing that a thorough investigation of Bisham incident was being conducted and the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

Regarding Kashmir and Palestine situation, she said that the ongoing Indian atrocities in its occupied valley should end. Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris until they get right to self-determination, Ms Baloch added.

The spokesperson said the ongoing Israeli barbarism on unarmed Palestinian people must also end. 

