Participation of female athletes in sports presents country’s softimage: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that the participation of female athletes in sports activities presents the country’s soft and positive image. He expressed these views while talking to female players of powerlifting and hockey, who called on him here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. International powerlifting athletes Sybil Sohail and Twinkle Sohail and RAWHA Hockey Academy official Sehrish Ghumman apprised the Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs about their challenges and problems. Talking to female athletes, the minister said that the doors of his office are open for all male and female players of the province. “All possible measures will be taken for the betterment of women athletes through Punjab Sports Endowment Fund,” he added. Faisal Khokhar said that there is immense sports talent in Pakistan and women have an important role in the sports sector. He acknowledged that Twinkle sisters have achieved several notable feats for Pakistan at the international level. “Playing a tough sport like powerlifting is definitely a matter of pride especially for females,” he added. The Minister said that Sehrish Ghumman is also playing an important role in the promotion of hockey among the females of the province.