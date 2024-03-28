Participation of female athletes in sports presents country’s softimage: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that the participa­tion of female athletes in sports activities presents the country’s soft and posi­tive image. He expressed these views while talking to female players of pow­erlifting and hockey, who called on him here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Interna­tional powerlifting athletes Sybil Sohail and Twinkle Sohail and RAWHA Hockey Academy official Sehrish Ghumman apprised the Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs about their challenges and prob­lems. Talking to female athletes, the minister said that the doors of his office are open for all male and female players of the prov­ince. “All possible measures will be taken for the better­ment of women athletes through Punjab Sports En­dowment Fund,” he added. Faisal Khokhar said that there is immense sports talent in Pakistan and women have an important role in the sports sector. He acknowledged that Twin­kle sisters have achieved several notable feats for Pakistan at the internation­al level. “Playing a tough sport like powerlifting is definitely a matter of pride especially for females,” he added. The Minister said that Sehrish Ghumman is also playing an important role in the promotion of hockey among the females of the province.