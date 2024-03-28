Carl von Linde’s invention of the refrigerator in 1876 revolutionised the preservation and storage of food. By utilising the principles of thermodynamics, Linde developed a system that could cool air, allowing for the creation of controlled environments to prevent food spoilage. This inno­vation vastly extended the shelf life of perishable goods, enabling long-distance transportation and reducing waste. Today, refrigeration is fundamental to modern life, facilitating the safe storage of food, medicine, and other perishable items on a massive scale. It is fundamental to several industries ranging from agriculture to healthcare, ensuring food securi­ty, pharmaceutical safety, and global trade efficiency.