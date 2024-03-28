Thursday, March 28, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The most exciting phrase to hear in science, the one that heralds new discoveries, is not ‘Eureka!’ but ‘That’s funny’” –Isaac Asimov

March 28, 2024
Carl von Linde’s invention of the refrigerator in 1876 revolutionised the preservation and storage of food. By utilising the principles of thermodynamics, Linde developed a system that could cool air, allowing for the creation of controlled environments to prevent food spoilage. This inno­vation vastly extended the shelf life of perishable goods, enabling long-distance transportation and reducing waste. Today, refrigeration is fundamental to modern life, facilitating the safe storage of food, medicine, and other perishable items on a massive scale. It is fundamental to several industries ranging from agriculture to healthcare, ensuring food securi­ty, pharmaceutical safety, and global trade efficiency.

