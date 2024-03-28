Perks of Power

The controversy stirred up after the resignation of Aitchison’s College principal is making the power circles uncomfortable. The exploits of power and the desire to have its own way, set separate rules, and earn undue perks, are very well demonstrated by the Pakistani political elite as well. But it is bothersome when this hits the education sector. Schools, colleges, and uni­versities are for knowledge and learning, not politics.

Echoing in the Punjab Assembly, the interference of the Governor in a matter of fee waiver on behalf of Fed­eral Minister Ahad Cheema, the controversy is bringing nothing but further embarrassment to the Punjab Gov­ernment. Already entitled to many bounties, trying to bend the rules further makes politicians difficult to de­fend. In this case, it involves the head of a reputable in­stitution receiving the irk of two people in power.

Educational institutes must hold merit. This sets them apart from all other institutions where merit is fre­quently violated and interventions are made. However, with interference such as this, the colleges and univer­sities cannot be blamed. The power elite is to take the blame. It is no coincidence that many Vice Chancellor positions in universities across Punjab are lying vacant. The cracking politics in the higher education sector make it unreasonable for any well-reputed academic to stay in the seat and hold the position.

The Punjab Assembly session has brought the Gover­nor House and Ahad Cheema to the forefront. Not just that, previous such instances and the politicians involved then are once again caught on the radar. It must be a mo­ment of self-reflection for the power elite who believe in disrupting structure just to have their way. They, and their families, are not entitled to limitless perks and priv­ileges. If anything, the policies about the education sector must have the welfare of needy students at their centre.