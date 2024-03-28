PFF lauds Ihsan Ahmad as debutant in FIFA Referee list 2024

The Pakistan Football Federation has lauded the selection of Ihsan Ahmad as the debutant Assistant Referee on the FIFA Referee List 2024, in Football House Lahore, today (Friday).

Member FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar graced the occasion as the chief guest. Manager Referee PFF Khurram Shahzad, Senior Vice President of PFRA, Waheed Murad, junior referees and PFF officials were also in attendance.

Sharing his thoughts, Ihsan Ahmad said, "I want to thank PFF NC for believing in us. The Referee Courses are being done well across the country and PFF is putting in unmatched efforts. I hope this helps the younger referees a lot."

Member PFF NC Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar emphasized the crucial role referees play in football, stating that they are the most important part of the game. He expressed his delight at the selection of Ihsan Ahmad and the other Referees and Assistant Referees for the FIFA Referee List 2024, considering it a proud moment for Pakistan. He extended his best wishes for their upcoming assignments.