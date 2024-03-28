Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PFF lauds Ihsan Ahmad as debutant in FIFA Referee list 2024

PFF lauds Ihsan Ahmad as debutant in FIFA Referee list 2024
Web Sports Desk
10:03 PM | March 28, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation has lauded the selection of Ihsan Ahmad as the debutant Assistant Referee on the FIFA Referee List 2024, in Football House Lahore, today (Friday).

Member FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar graced the occasion as the chief guest. Manager Referee PFF Khurram Shahzad, Senior Vice President of PFRA, Waheed Murad, junior referees and PFF officials were also in attendance.

Sharing his thoughts, Ihsan Ahmad said, "I want to thank PFF NC for believing in us. The Referee Courses are being done well across the country and PFF is putting in unmatched efforts. I hope this helps the younger referees a lot."

Member PFF NC Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar emphasized the crucial role referees play in football, stating that they are the most important part of the game. He expressed his delight at the selection of Ihsan Ahmad and the other Referees and Assistant Referees for the FIFA Referee List 2024, considering it a proud moment for Pakistan. He extended his best wishes for their upcoming assignments.

Sahiba meets her real father for the first time

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1711600842.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024