PHDEC hosts webinar on SPS requirements to facilitate potato growers, exporters for potato exports

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is a significant producer of potatoes, with an annual production of about 7.8 million metric tonnes. The country also exports approximately 0.95 million metric tonnes of potatoes annually, with exports starting from January and continuing until the end of April. Some of the major importing countries for Pakistani potatoes include Sri Lanka, the Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan. Keeping in view the above, PHDEC conducted a webinar on the topic of “Awareness Session on SPS Requirements of Potato Exports for Central Asian Countries” as Pakistan is among the top 15 largest producers of potato in the world.
The webinar aims to educate entrepreneurs and potential potato exporters regarding sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements of Central Asian countries. Detailed information regarding the introduction of SPS, its compliance through different processes, packaging, documentations, certifications, and test reports will be shared with potato sector exporters. Mr Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO PHDEC, welcomed the participants and briefed about the purpose of webinar. He thanked all the participants for attending the webinar and assured the audiences that PHDEC will keep organising such kind of activities virtually and on ground for the development of horticulture industry of Pakistan.
Mr Muhammad Aqeed Mehdi, Entomologist/ Quarantine Officer/ Incharge Okara Outpost, Department of Plant Protection (DPP) during his presentation stated that objective of using a phytosanitary measure is to achieve pest mortality and prevent the introduction or spread of regulated pests at a specified efficacy. He stated that phytosanitary security must be maintained during and after treatment, the responsible certifying body may determine specific phytosanitary security measures. He further added that most common methods of securing product against pests includes using a secure area with product segregation and traceability and using secure packaging or a combination of both. During concluding remarks, he added that Central Asian states especially Kazakhstan are diverting to new potato importing countries to meet the demand. It is need of hour for Pakistan to take advantage of this situation and acquire the potato market of Central Asia.
Mr Ataullah, Trade and Investment Counselor, Tashkent (Kazakhstan), highlighted Pakistan’s tremendous export potential, particularly in the lucrative market of Kazakhstan. Mr Malik Abdul Majeed, Trade and Investment Attaché, Dushanbe (Tajikistan), shed light on Pakistan’s status as Tajikistan’s largest potato import destination. He stated that Tajikistan is importing 35,000 to 50,000 tonns potatoes annually which includes around 60 percent only from Pakistan.
Ms Rizwana Qazi, Trade and Investment Counselor, Almaty (Kazakhstan), stated that in 2022-2023 most of the potato imports of Kazakhstan were mainly from Pakistan. The TIOs collectively assured the audience of their readiness to address any trade-related inquiries from potato growers and exporters. A large number of entrepreneurs and potential potato exporters participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar on an important topic of SPS requirements of potato exports for Central Asian countries.