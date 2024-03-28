PM fetes diplomats at Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for immediate implementation of the United Nations Security Council’s resolution about ceasefire in Gaza.
Addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of foreign ambassadors and high commissioners at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Wednesday, the prime minister said that Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its Palestinian and Kashmiri brethren, who continue to struggle against the oppression and brutality even during the month of Ramadan. Shehbaz emphasized that Ramadan is a month of blessings and prosperity, and this event reflects our cultural values and promotion of interfaith harmony. He further said that all minorities in Pakistan have complete freedom to live according to their religious beliefs. Talking about the country’s political situation, the prime Minister said that reforms in the governance system and economic stability of the country are among the top priorities of the government. Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will further enhance its relations with international partners to promote national interests The PM said in a world divided by disputes and conflicts, pulled apart by parochial ideologies, and marred by inequalities, the spirit of Ramadan helps us to spread the much-needed message of hope, peace and inclusivity. Highlighting foreign policy priorities, the PM said promoting peace, development and human rights, continues to inspire Pakistan’s foreign policy, as it does our domestic policies. He said as a peace-loving nation, Pakistan desires friendly relations with all members of the international community. Enmity with none. Government will vigorously pursue this enlightened vision of our founding fathers.