PM fetes diplomats at Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for im­mediate implementa­tion of the United Na­tions Security Council’s resolution about cease­fire in Gaza.

Addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in hon­our of foreign ambassa­dors and high commis­sioners at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Wednesday, the prime minister said that Paki­stan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its Pal­estinian and Kashmiri brethren, who continue to struggle against the oppression and brutali­ty even during the month of Ramadan. Shehbaz em­phasized that Ramadan is a month of blessings and prosperity, and this event reflects our cultural values and promotion of inter­faith harmony. He further said that all minorities in Pakistan have complete freedom to live according to their religious beliefs. Talking about the coun­try’s political situation, the prime Minister said that reforms in the governance system and economic sta­bility of the country are among the top priorities of the government. She­hbaz Sharif said Pakistan will further enhance its relations with internation­al partners to promote na­tional interests The PM said in a world divided by disputes and conflicts, pulled apart by parochi­al ideologies, and marred by inequalities, the spir­it of Ramadan helps us to spread the much-needed message of hope, peace and inclusivity. Highlight­ing foreign policy priori­ties, the PM said promot­ing peace, development and human rights, contin­ues to inspire Pakistan’s foreign policy, as it does our domestic policies. He said as a peace-loving na­tion, Pakistan desires friendly relations with all members of the interna­tional community. Enmi­ty with none. Government will vigorously pursue this enlightened vision of our founding fathers.