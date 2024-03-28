Thursday, March 28, 2024
Police launchspecial measures for safety of citizens

Agencies
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Sialkot Traffic Police took the initiative in anti-kite flying measures. In this regard, the Traffic Police launched special awareness measures for the safety of citizens. According to a police spokesper­son, the series of installation of free safety wire for motorcyclists in various squares and intersections of the city continues. District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal orders the offi­cers to ensure safety measures. DPO said that the installation of safety wire on motorcycles can pre­vent dangerous accidents.

