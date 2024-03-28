Polio drops given to 303,262 kids in 2 days

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Wednesday that polio drops were adminis­tered to 303,262 children in Faisalabad during the last two days. Presiding over a meeting, he said the anti-polio drive was in full swing in tehsil City and tehsil Tandlianwala where 147,743 children up to five years of age were admin­istered vaccine on the sec­ond day, whereas 155,519 children were vaccinated against polio on the first day. He directed officers of the Health Department to ensure strict implementa­tion on micro-plan for 100 per cent achievement of campaign targets. Addition­al Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Asfan­dyar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azmat Abbas and others were also present.

761 SHOPKEEPERS FINED OVER PROFITEERING

The price control magis­trates imposed fine on 761 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and non-dis­play of rate lists during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that the mag­istrates inspected 10,718 shops and stalls in various markets and bazaars dur­ing the last 24 hours and found 761 shopkeepers in­volved in profiteering and non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.

Therefore, the price con­trol magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs. 512,500 on 277 shopkeepers over prof­iteering and on 484 shop­keepers over non-display of rate lists.

They also arrested 39 shopkeepers and sealed three shops besides getting cases registered against two shopkeepers over sheer vio­lation of the Price Control Act, spokesman added.