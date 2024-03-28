Polio drops given to 303,262 kids in 2 days

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Wednesday that polio drops were administered to 303,262 children in Faisalabad during the last two days. Presiding over a meeting, he said the anti-polio drive was in full swing in tehsil City and tehsil Tandlianwala where 147,743 children up to five years of age were administered vaccine on the second day, whereas 155,519 children were vaccinated against polio on the first day. He directed officers of the Health Department to ensure strict implementation on micro-plan for 100 per cent achievement of campaign targets. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Asfandyar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azmat Abbas and others were also present.
761 SHOPKEEPERS FINED OVER PROFITEERING
The price control magistrates imposed fine on 761 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and non-display of rate lists during the last 24 hours.
A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that the magistrates inspected 10,718 shops and stalls in various markets and bazaars during the last 24 hours and found 761 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.
Therefore, the price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs. 512,500 on 277 shopkeepers over profiteering and on 484 shopkeepers over non-display of rate lists.
They also arrested 39 shopkeepers and sealed three shops besides getting cases registered against two shopkeepers over sheer violation of the Price Control Act, spokesman added.