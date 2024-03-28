President for further boosting bilateral cooperation with UK

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) enjoy cordial relations, rooted in history and shared legacy, which have been reinforced by high-level interactions and people-to-people contacts over the years.

He stressed the need to further strengthen trade and economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries.

The president expressed these views while talking to the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Both sides exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance.

During the meeting, the president expressed his warm sentiments for His Majesty King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, and wished them good health. He also mentioned that the people of Pakistan held His Majesty the King in high esteem.

Talking about the economic situation of the country, the president stated that the stabilization of the economy was the priority with a key focus on employment generation and poverty alleviation.

The president highlighted that climate change posed a serious challenge to Pakistan as it was among the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

He informed the high commissioner that Sindh had mangrove forests, covering an area of 600,000 hectares, which supported the coastal ecosystem, besides contributing to environmental sustainability. He said that Pakistan had huge potential for solar and wind energy, and their proper utilization could help the country meet its energy requirements.

Jane Marriott felicitated President Asif Ali Zardari on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan.