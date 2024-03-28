Thursday, March 28, 2024
Promoting greening of Islamabad, tree plantation drive launched

INP
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues, Ahmar Ellahi on Tues­day kicked off the Spring Tree Plantation Drive with a publicly launched plantation effort to plant trees within the Accoun­tant General’s office. A ceremony was organized in this connection during which AGPR’s Ahmar El­lahi said that trees are significant because they improve people’s lives and meet their basic re­quirements. Speaking on the oc­casion, he said that during pho­tosynthesis, trees break down food materials and absorb car­bon dioxide. As a result, the trees generate carbohydrates using sunshine, he added. He added that trees support life by provid­ing habitat for a variety of crea­tures, including squirrels, bees, and birds. Trees clean the air by taking carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and emitting oxy­gen. Trees chill the surroundings by absorbing heat from the sun.

