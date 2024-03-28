Promoting greening of Islamabad, tree plantation drive launched

ISLAMABAD - Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues, Ahmar Ellahi on Tuesday kicked off the Spring Tree Plantation Drive with a publicly launched plantation effort to plant trees within the Accountant General’s office. A ceremony was organized in this connection during which AGPR’s Ahmar Ellahi said that trees are significant because they improve people’s lives and meet their basic requirements. Speaking on the occasion, he said that during photosynthesis, trees break down food materials and absorb carbon dioxide. As a result, the trees generate carbohydrates using sunshine, he added. He added that trees support life by providing habitat for a variety of creatures, including squirrels, bees, and birds. Trees clean the air by taking carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and emitting oxygen. Trees chill the surroundings by absorbing heat from the sun.