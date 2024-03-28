Protecting Data

In Pakistan’s digital realm, a massive data breach has once again shak­en our foundations of trust and privacy. The personal data of as many as 2.7 million citizens being compromised is nothing short of an egre­gious failure on NADRA’s part. This is a major systemic failure on a nation­al level, and if this was due to a lapse of judgement, the people responsible must be held accountable by our government.

Considering the fact that Pakistan has lately been facing persistent securi­ty threats and terror attacks, this is simply not a statistic we need to be see­ing right now. Exposing personal data can open up the floodgates for many to experience digital scams and fraud, as these attempts are far more ef­fective with access to personalised data. The fact that our data is surfacing in countries like Argentina and Romania shows that this can pose security threats on a domestic, as well as international level. On an individual lev­el, we have seen common citizens as well as high-level military officials ex­perience cases of harassment and blackmailing as a result of their data be­ing leaked, and these will undoubtedly see a surge if these breaches are left unchecked. Treating these simply as individual privacy concerns would be very misguided as well. Systemic data leakages can lay waste to our nation­al processes. Whether it is electoral integrity or the management of our ref­ugee crisis, these processes are incredibly dependent on secure data. If the data is compromised, it can cast doubt on the legitimacy of outcomes, or hin­der our ability to formulate an effective policy to repatriate refugees.

Pakistan has had a long history of introducing technology, but not provid­ing the supporting technology needed for its proper use. In our efforts to enter the digital world on all fronts, we cannot ignore the contingency plans that come attached. When NADRA chose to digitise everything from pass­ports to ID cards a few decades ago, it was a transformational period for the country that we ought to strive for, but we need to ensure that our protec­tion measures are robust enough to match our desire for digitisation.

Any compromise in this regard will not only jeopardise the rights of in­dividuals, but also our national interests and any humanitarian efforts we make. NADRA must institute comprehensive reforms and fortify its data infrastructure to ensure a leakage of this magnitude does not reoccur. Ac­countability and reformation is the only way we can hope to repair this massive breach of public trust.