PSX stays bullish, gains 641 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gain­ing 641.51 points, a posi­tive change of 0.97 percent, closing at 66,547.79 points against 65,906.28 points the previous trading day. A total of 354,597,630 shares valuing Rs11.884 billion were traded during the day as compared to 303,710,027 shares valuing Rs12.078 bil­lion the last day. Some 346 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 179 of them recorded gains and 152 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged. The three top trading com­panies were Lotte Chemical with 42,831,026 shares at Rs19.53 per share, Telecard Limited with 29,177,124 shares with Rs9.24 per share and PTCL with 24,701,735 shares at Rs17.31 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited wit­nessed a maximum increase of Rs235.00 per share price, closing at Rs7,635.00, whereas the runner-up was Shahmurad Sugar Mills Lim­ited with a Rs31.38 rise in its per share price to Rs472.00. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs240.00 per share clos­ing at Rs8,050.00, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs106.50 decline to close at Rs1,476.00.