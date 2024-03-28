PTI announces rally for freedom of judiciary, release of PTI founder

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a rally for the freedom of the judiciary and the release of the PTI founder.

Following their 45-minute meeting with the PTI founder at Adiala Jail, PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Latif Khosa informed a group of reporters that a rally would be held in Peshawar at 2:00 pm on Sunday, with the sole purpose of advocating for the freedom of the judiciary and the release of the PTI founder.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan stated, "We stand with the judiciary. In the Peshawar rally, MNAs and MPAs will also participate. We will soon send a letter to the chief justice on behalf of the PTI founder."

Gohar mentioned that detailed letters would be drafted to the chief justice regarding the PTI founder's cases. "PTI has always respected the judiciary. PTI stands with the judiciary," he added.

PTI leader Latif Khosa emphasised that the situation was not confined to the six judges of the Islamabad High Court alone, as all provinces were facing similar challenges.

He asserted that the PTI demanded the formation of a high-powered judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9. He also added that the events from November to February, including the London plan, were part of a larger scheme.

Khosa underscored that if the justice system were compromised, the state would fail to function.

"I salute the six judges for their courage. The judges are also looking out for the nation's interests. Lawyers will act as guardians of the six judges, and a lawyer movement will commence soon. The correspondence of the six judges has validated the stance of the PTI founder," Khosa concluded.