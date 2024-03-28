Punjab Assembly approves budget for financial year 2023-24

The Punjab Assembly approved the budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presided over the budget session.

The proceedings started with voting and discussions on the annual budget and fiscal demands. A total of 42 such demands were presented in the House, along with seven cut motions.

Opposition members initiated the debate by voicing their objections to certain budgetary allocations. Sunni Ittehad Council leader Imtiaz Sheikh, attacked the treasury saying charity seats for women which sparked a contentious exchange of views.

Addressing the speaker, Imtiaz Sheikh expressed dissatisfaction with the allocation of charity seats for women, leading to a heated argument between Imtiaz Sheikh and government member Khalil Tahir Sandhu.

Subsequently, opposition members gathered around the speaker's dais and chanted "Shame Shame" slogans.