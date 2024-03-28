Rising Terror

The streak of terror attacks, Bisham being the latest, is pointing to­wards a challenging phase in the anti-militancy struggle of Paki­stan. Not that the pattern is entirely new but perhaps new ways and revised strategies are required. More than anything, we must stand unit­ed and on one page against the terrorists. What is profound about these recent attacks, first in Balochistan and recent one in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, is their target and intelligence sophistication, which is difficult to ac­quire locally. We have seen Chinese nationals attacked before while on the go, travelling towards work sites.

Tracking the route and planning the attack site accordingly is possi­ble after close monitoring and intelligence that, more often, happens at the behest of foreign involvement. In this string of attacks, strategic as­sets have been targeted, from Gwadar Port Authority Complex to PNS Sid­dique and now a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals to the Dasu power project site. The modus operandi of religiously driven militants can be distinguished from miles apart. Since the Taliban takeover in Kabul, all such factions have increasingly attacked military posts and armed per­sonnel, especially keeping the border regions volatile.

However, these recent attacks, where CPEC-related projects and Chinese are directly stormed, are characteristic of foreign-backed nationalist-sep­aratists. The extreme nationalist fervour is cashed by the enemy that does not wish to see Pakistan make any progress. Pakistan’s relationship with China holds a strategic value and terrorist activity that seeks to sabotage that has clear intentions. Before the elections, the attacks on armed forces have been keeping the security equation in dismay. Now direct assaults on strategic assets reveal that the militancy problem is multidimensional.

At a time when the new government is on a chase for reliable econom­ic partnerships and investment flows from friendly countries, the safety of foreign nationals becomes paramount. What these attacks do is set the im­age that foreigners are not safe in the country and hence mega projects, that need to and fro movement of people from other countries, cannot be sus­tained. CPEC is a case study in this regard. Delay in projects has partially al­ways been about the security situation. Allowing this threat to balloon dam­ages every other positive move, like the Prime Minister’s directive to the cabinet committee to figure out delays. The time for decisive action is now.