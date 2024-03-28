Robbers plunder Rs18m from cash van in Karachi

Three robbers took away Rs18 million from the cash van of a private company in Bhasin Colony.

The cash van left its company office when three robbers stopped it on a road and held the van personnel hostage. They took away Rs18 million.

Police started investigation after registering a robbery case. They included the staffers of the company in their investigation.

Just two days ago a trader was robbed of Rs5 million when he was returning home after drawing the cash from a bank.

Footage of a surveillance camera showing robbers snatching cash from the trader went viral on Wednesday.