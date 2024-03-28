RPO orders security audit of foreign nationals

RAWALPINDI - The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa held a high level security and crime meeting aimed at enhancing measures to shield foreign nation­als, particularly Chinese engineers in the division. He said that the secu­rity measures for Chinese nationals should be audited from the depart­ments concerned besides evolving a comprehensive plan in connection with Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (RA).

This meeting held in office of RPO was also attended by City Po­lice Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar while DPOs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal participated through vid­eo link. The CPO and DPOs briefed the regional police chief about the crime and general law and order situation in the region.

The arrangements made by po­lice for protection of events during Ramazan ul Mubarak also came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said the secu­rity of all the foreign nationals in­cluding the Chinese people living in Pakistan should be enhanced immediately.

He said that the audit of secu­ity measures for foreign nationals should be conducted from the de­partments concerned.

He ordered the subordinates to launch crackdown against drug mafia, kite sellers and other out­laws in the region. He directed the subbordinates to provide maxi­mum security to public in shop­ping malls, mosques, Imambar­gahs and other worship places during Ramazan ul Mubarak. RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa directed the police officers to follow SOPs established for regis­tration of FIRs beside ensuring the arrest of accused involved in elec­tricity theft cases.

“The case records should be main­tained and completed in proper time span,” he said adding that the senior officers should visit crime scene in rape cases and interact with victim families. RPO said that police should thwart one wheeling and aerial firing in the region.

Chief traffic officers and se­nior traffic officers are directed to make comprehensive traffic plans to facilitate the citizens and com­muters. RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that police are fully buckled up to protect the lives and property of public.