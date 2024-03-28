RPO orders security audit of foreign nationals

RAWALPINDI - The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa held a high level security and crime meeting aimed at enhancing measures to shield foreign nationals, particularly Chinese engineers in the division. He said that the security measures for Chinese nationals should be audited from the departments concerned besides evolving a comprehensive plan in connection with Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (RA).
This meeting held in office of RPO was also attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar while DPOs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal participated through video link. The CPO and DPOs briefed the regional police chief about the crime and general law and order situation in the region.
The arrangements made by police for protection of events during Ramazan ul Mubarak also came under discussion.
Speaking on the occasion, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said the security of all the foreign nationals including the Chinese people living in Pakistan should be enhanced immediately.
He said that the audit of secuity measures for foreign nationals should be conducted from the departments concerned.
He ordered the subordinates to launch crackdown against drug mafia, kite sellers and other outlaws in the region. He directed the subbordinates to provide maximum security to public in shopping malls, mosques, Imambargahs and other worship places during Ramazan ul Mubarak. RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa directed the police officers to follow SOPs established for registration of FIRs beside ensuring the arrest of accused involved in electricity theft cases.
“The case records should be maintained and completed in proper time span,” he said adding that the senior officers should visit crime scene in rape cases and interact with victim families. RPO said that police should thwart one wheeling and aerial firing in the region.
Chief traffic officers and senior traffic officers are directed to make comprehensive traffic plans to facilitate the citizens and commuters. RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that police are fully buckled up to protect the lives and property of public.