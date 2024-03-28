Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar
Agencies
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistani Rupee on Wednes­day gained 03 paisa against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.07. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs278.5 and Rs281.25, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 47 paisa to close at Rs300.97 against the last-day closing of Rs301.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 76 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which was traded at Rs350.99 compared to the last closing of Rs351.75. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 01 paisa to close at Rs75.71 and Rs74.13, respectively.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024