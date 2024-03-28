Russian guided bombs hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, one killed

KHARKIV - Russia used guided bombs in air­strikes on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday for the first time since 2022, killing at least one person and wounding 16, local officials said.

Announcing the toll, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov described the attack as “another act of bloody terror against Ukrainians” and said four children were among the wounded. Three residential build­ings were damaged, the interior ministry said on the Telegram mes­senger. Terekhov said a medical fa­cility was also damaged and local police said a school had been hit. Police cordoned off a five-storey residential building that had been hit, its windows blown out and balconies badly damaged, Reuters television footage showed. Debris was strewn across the area in front of the building and a covered body lay on the bloodied ground next to an abandoned bicycle.

Kharkiv and the surrounding region have frequently been at­tacked with missiles and drones since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, but the use of large-calibre guided bombs was unusual. “Kharkiv was hit by aerial bombs - for the first time since 2022,” Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative depart­ment of the regional police, said on Facebook.

Regional governor Oleh Synehu­bov also reported the use of guid­ed munitions on Wednesday.