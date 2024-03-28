Russian official awards Muslim teen who helped save over 100 people during concert hall attack

Russian Children's Rights Ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova presented an award Tuesday to a 15-year-old Muslim boy who saved over 100 people during last week’s shooting at a concert hall in the Moscow region.

Lvova-Belova arrived at the school where Islam Khalilov studies and in a solemn atmosphere presented him with a diploma "for dedication, courage and personal bravery."

The teenager worked part-time at the Crocus City Hall concert venue as a cloakroom attendant and was on duty when the shooting occurred.

The boy saw people panicking, being unable to understand where to go and what to do to save their lives and took the lead. He loudly announced that he was an employee, that he knew where the exists were, and pointed out the way.

Khalilov wanted to make sure that no one was left behind even though he was in mortal danger.

Speaking at the ceremony, he attributed his action to the way he was brought up.

"Dad has always said that if you can help in any way, always help people," he said.

The teenager also said that many people have been writing to him on social media, thanking him for saving the lives of their relatives.

"This is amazing how children who needed to be saved themselves were helping people," Lvova-Belova said.

At least 139 people were killed and more than 180 injured on March 22 when gunmen opened fire at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast.

The Investigative Committee said it detained 11 people, including four perpetrators, in the border region of Bryansk, who were on their way to Ukraine.

Moscow's Basmanny District Court charged the four perpetrators late Sunday with terrorism and approved their pre-trial detentions until May 22.