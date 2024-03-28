Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach Miami Open semis

MIAMI - Elena Rybakina survived a gru­elling Miami Open quarter-final against Maria Sakkari on Tuesday as the former Wimbledon cham­pion advanced to the last four for a second straight year with a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-4 victory. Rybakina, who will meet Victoria Azarenka for a place in the final, needed nearly three hours to beat Sakkari. The Greek saved two match points in the second set before ultimately succumbing to the fourth seed’s overwhelming serve in the final game of the third set. “I have no words because I’m so tired,” Ka­zakh Rybakina said. “It was such a tough battle. I got a little bit lucky with new balls, so it was easier to serve it out ... now, I just need to recover.” Rybakina, the world number four and 2022 Wimble­don champion, will need to bring her best again when she takes on three-time tournament champi­on and former world number one Azarenka. The veteran Belaru­sian player contended with a near hour-long stoppage in the first set because of a power outage to the electronic line-calling system before beating Yulia Putintseva 7-6(4) 1-6 6-3 earlier in the day. Azarenka saved three set points en route to clinching the first set tiebreak in the 90-minute opener before her unseeded opponent raised her game in the second to force a decider. Azarenka proved too solid down the stretch, firing an unreturnable serve on match point. “Very happy with today’s win,” the 34-year-old told report­ers. “It’s good to be back in the later stages of the tournament, it’s what I work for.”

ALCARAZ INTO MIAMI OPEN QUARTERS WITH SUNSHINE DOUBLE STILL IN SIGHT

Indian Wells champion Carlos Alcaraz kept his hopes for a Sun­shine Double alive with a 6-3 6-3 win over Lorenzo Musetti to reach the Miami Open quarterfi­nals for the third straight year on Tuesday. The Spaniard needed less than 90 minutes to dispatch the 23rd seed from Italy, pound­ing forehands and winning 18 of 22 points when he charged to the net. Alcaraz broke serve to start the match and again to grab the drama-free first set against his overmatched oppo­nent. Musetti would finally se­cure his first break of the match to get back on serve trailing 4-3 in the second set when a sud­denly error-prone Alcaraz mis­fired with a backhand. The mo­mentum would be short-lived, however, with the tournament’s 2022 champion breaking back with ease in the next game and ending the affair when Musetti’s shot landed in the net on match point. Musetti’s best moment came in the second set when he hit a front facing tweener lob over Alcaraz’s head and ended the point with a volley to gasps from the fans at Hard Rock Sta­dium. Alcaraz will next face 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov after the Bulgarian’s career renaissance continued with a gritty 3-6 6-3 7-6(3) win over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. Daniil Medvedev took another step towards retaining a title for the first time in his career as the Russian third seed beat Germany’s Dominik Koep­fer 7-6(5) 6-0 to make the quar­terfinals. The Russian will face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, the 22nd seed, in the last eight, after he beat seventh seed Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6(3) 6-3.