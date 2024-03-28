Sahiba meets her father for the first time

Former Lollywood star Sahiba Afzal, daughter of veteran actor Nisho, met her biological father for the first time in her life.

Weeks after she made a revelation that she had never met her real father in her life, Sahiba, 47, turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, to share the glimpses of their first meeting recently.

With a six-picture gallery of the father-daughter duo, the ‘Kanpain Tang Rahi Hain’ actor wrote in the caption, “Met my father for the first time in my life.”

Thousands of her followers on Gram liked the picture post and extended warm wishes for the celebrity and her father via the comments section of the post. “Thank you friends for your love & prayers,” she added in the comments.

Pertinent to note here that Sahiba Afzal disclosed in an interview last month that she had never seen or met her real father.

“I’ve never seen or met my [biological] father, my mother had separated from him before my birth,” she had divulged. “My step-father, whom I never like to address as a step-father because he is above biological one for me, gave me so much love and warmth.”