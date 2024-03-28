Sahiba meets her real father for the first time

Sahiba was a Pakistani film actor who joined the industry in her teenage years.

She met with her father for the first time. She told her fans that it is for the first time she has been meeting her real father.

In her previous interviews, Sahiba revealed that she was raised by her stepfather.

She shared many pictures on her Instagram with her father. Sahiba wrote, “met my father for the first time in my life”.

Sahiba informed that she met her father Imam Rabbani on March 11 for the first time in her life, which was a special and emotional experience for her.

She said she didn’t want to upload the video but was now doing it for her fans as she already told them about her father in various interviews.

She once opened up about the absence of her father in her life. Sahiba said she was raised by a stepfather and found warmth in him.

After a few hit films, Sahiba married her co-actor Afzal Khan who is also known as Jan Rambo.

They now have two grown-up sons. Their ideal couple is admired by the fans.