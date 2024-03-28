Secretary affirms commitment to protect women rights

LAHORE - Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) Secretary Nabeela Javaid has said the commission is taking significant steps to protect women rights, address domestic dis­putes, prevent violence, and resolve issues related to inheritance and dowry. Talking to APP, she outlined that the commission had successful­ly resolved hundreds of complaints through its arbitration council and the women’s protection helpline (1043) over the past year. The sec­retary said the commission’s man­date includes monitoring implemen­tation of laws and policies aimed at achieving gender equality and eliminating discriminatory practices against women, adding that it oper­ated under the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Act 2014, which empowers it to oversee the government legislation, policies, and efforts to enhance social and eco­nomic opportunities for women, as well as to eliminate all forms of dis­crimination against them. Nabeela Javaid highlighted the presence of woman helpline 1043, operated un­der the PCSW, where affected wom­en could freely communicate and seek redress of their complaints. The commission is committed to ensuring social and economic devel­opment opportunities for women by enhancing their participation in so­ciety and putting an end to all forms of discrimination. She highlighted that a key provision enforced by the commission is that no man could re­marry without the permission of the arbitration council, and the permis­sion of the first wife is mandatory. She emphasised the importance of creating awareness among men re­garding legal requirement for prior notification to the first wife before entering into the second marriage. The commission’s role extends to conducting research, gathering data for policy recommendations, and monitoring violations of women’s rights, she added.