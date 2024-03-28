Senate election: Nine candidates elected unopposed from Balochistan

Out of a total of 11 candidates, nine have been elected unopposed from Balochistan on the general and women seats in the Senate election, while polling for the remaining two technocrat seats will take place on April 2.

According to details, seven candidates secured uncontested victories against general seats after Ijaz Ahmed's retirement, while the candidates for the two women's seats had already been elected unopposed.

For the two technocrat seats, a contest among three candidates is expected, with polling scheduled for April 2.

The candidates elected unopposed from Balochistan include former caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Sardar Nasir of the PML-N, Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Sardar Umar Gorgage of the PPP, Jan Buledi of the National Party, Amal Wali of the Awami National Party and Ahmed Khan of the JUI-F.

Rahat Jamali of the PML-N and Hasina Bibi of the PPP were elected senators for the women's seats.