Senior Minister reviews foreign funded projects

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, strict monitoring of de­velopment projects would be undertak­en along with reviewing quality, speed and transparency for timely comple­tion of these projects after every three months. Chairing a meeting of Planning & Development Board here, she re­viewed the progress on those develop­ment projects being executed through foreign financial assistance. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman apprised the meeting that 11 develop­ment projects through the World Bank’s financial assistance and eight through Asian Development Bank (ADB) fiscal assistance are underway in the Punjab province. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing the meeting stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to ensure emergency care in the Basic Health Cen­tres along with provision of ECG and other medical facilities. Marriyum Au­rangzeb added that the CM also aspires to further improve and enhance bilat­eral cooperation with the World Bank, ADB and other donor agencies. Under the leadership of the CM, she said, Pun­jab would become more developed as well as prosperous through excellent planning and coordination. She called for expediting the pace of work to en­sure implementation for the establish­ment of Social Economic Registry for the provision of statistics. Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, Federal Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and P&D Board Chairman Nabeel Ahmad Awan also attended the meeting.

MINISTER STRESSES TAPPING GROWTH POTENTIAL OF MINERAL-RICH AREAS

Punjab Minister for Mines and Miner­als Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani renewed the commitment to foster unrestricted progress within the Mines Department, aimed at benefiting the people of Pun­jab. Acknowledging the challenges that led to significant losses within the de­partment, he emphasised tapping po­tential for growth and development in the mineral-rich tribal areas of south­ern Punjab. During a meeting here on Wednesday, he underscored the para­mount importance of transparent and equitable processes in leasing mines to harness the abundant benefits of underground mineral resources. He an­nounced a shift towards a merit-based approach and promised that all leases would be publicly advertised, guaran­teeing fairness and accountability. He highlighted the significance of pink salt (Himalayan salt) as a valuable national asset. Efforts to strengthen field offices and expedite recruitment processes are identified as crucial steps to streamline official operations and prevent delays, he said and expressed confidence in achieving this year’s revenue genera­tion targets. Each department head provided valuable insights during the briefing session, enabling the minis­ter to assess performance and provide strategic directives for enhancement. Additional Secretary Ashfaq-ur-Rehm­an Khan, Mines Commissioner Labour Welfare, Chief Inspector of Mines Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry, DG Mines Rana Abdul Shakoor, and MD Punjmin Zubair Hus­sain Kharral attended the meeting.