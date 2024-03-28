Senior Minister reviews foreign funded projects

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, strict monitoring of development projects would be undertaken along with reviewing quality, speed and transparency for timely completion of these projects after every three months. Chairing a meeting of Planning & Development Board here, she reviewed the progress on those development projects being executed through foreign financial assistance. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman apprised the meeting that 11 development projects through the World Bank’s financial assistance and eight through Asian Development Bank (ADB) fiscal assistance are underway in the Punjab province. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing the meeting stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to ensure emergency care in the Basic Health Centres along with provision of ECG and other medical facilities. Marriyum Aurangzeb added that the CM also aspires to further improve and enhance bilateral cooperation with the World Bank, ADB and other donor agencies. Under the leadership of the CM, she said, Punjab would become more developed as well as prosperous through excellent planning and coordination. She called for expediting the pace of work to ensure implementation for the establishment of Social Economic Registry for the provision of statistics. Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, Federal Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and P&D Board Chairman Nabeel Ahmad Awan also attended the meeting.
MINISTER STRESSES TAPPING GROWTH POTENTIAL OF MINERAL-RICH AREAS
Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani renewed the commitment to foster unrestricted progress within the Mines Department, aimed at benefiting the people of Punjab. Acknowledging the challenges that led to significant losses within the department, he emphasised tapping potential for growth and development in the mineral-rich tribal areas of southern Punjab. During a meeting here on Wednesday, he underscored the paramount importance of transparent and equitable processes in leasing mines to harness the abundant benefits of underground mineral resources. He announced a shift towards a merit-based approach and promised that all leases would be publicly advertised, guaranteeing fairness and accountability. He highlighted the significance of pink salt (Himalayan salt) as a valuable national asset. Efforts to strengthen field offices and expedite recruitment processes are identified as crucial steps to streamline official operations and prevent delays, he said and expressed confidence in achieving this year’s revenue generation targets. Each department head provided valuable insights during the briefing session, enabling the minister to assess performance and provide strategic directives for enhancement. Additional Secretary Ashfaq-ur-Rehman Khan, Mines Commissioner Labour Welfare, Chief Inspector of Mines Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry, DG Mines Rana Abdul Shakoor, and MD Punjmin Zubair Hussain Kharral attended the meeting.