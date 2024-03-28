Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Seven PIA flights cancelled from Karachi Airport

Seven PIA flights cancelled from Karachi Airport
Agencies
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

KARACHI   -   Sev­en flights of Pakistan nter­national Airlines (PIA) were cancelled from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday on technical grounds. The national car­rier’s Sui-bound flight was cancelled from Karachi, while two Islamabad-bound flights were also called off from Karachi while another Islamabad-headed flight was facing a delay. More­over, two Lahore-bound flights were cancelled from Jinnah Airport. PIA’s Sukkur and Multan-bound flights were also called off citing technical grounds. How­ever, three PIA flights will operate as per schedule. Meanwhile, one PIA flight has landed at Jinnah Airport from Saudi Arabia.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024