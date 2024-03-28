Sharjeel Memon visits Excise &Taxation office at Civic Centre

KARACHI - Sindh Se­nior Minister and Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, paid a surprise visit to the Excise and Taxa­tion Office here at Civic Cen­ter. During the visit, Sharjeel Inam Memon reviewed the work of various sections in the Excise and Taxation of­fice and also obtained de­tailed information on vehicle registration and other re­lated issues. The Provincial Minister received a compre­hensive briefing about the operational mechanism of registration and taxation. Sharjeel Memon emphasized the need for collective efforts to promote transparency and accountability in admin­istrative affairs. He stated that the Sindh government has a proactive approach to address administrative chal­lenges and improve public service delivery.