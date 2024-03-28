Thursday, March 28, 2024
Sindh Chief Secretary seeks UK investment in energy, environment sectors

British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney expresses interest in supporting Living Indus project

APP
March 28, 2024
Govt taking measures to improve infrastructure, governance: CS Syed Asif Haiher.

 

KARACHI  -  Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haid­er Shah, on Wednesday, said that government was taking measures to improve infrastructure, water sup­ply, sewerage and governance in the province.

He, in a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney, said that Sindh government was working on water supply, sew­erage and restoration of road infra­structure keeping in view the grow­ing population of Karachi.

Shah, while discussing impacts of climate change, stated that despite less than 1 percent contribution in worldwide greenhouse gas emis­sions Pakistan was at the top of the countries affected by climate change.

The unprecedented 2022 floods cost Pakistan $32 billion while cli­mate change concerns will continue to haunt the country in the future, he added. The climate change had seri­ous repercussions on river Indus and federal government has launched ‘Living Indus’ project to subside the effects of climate change on the larg­est river of the country in consulta­tion with environmental experts, all stakeholders and provincial govern­ments, he informed and also sought technical assistance by British gov­ernment to deal with implications of climate change.

The CS further said that there were enormous opportunities for British investors in Sindh particularly in en­ergy, environment and agriculture sectors. British Deputy High Com­missioner Sarah Mooney expressed interest in supporting the Living Indus project. Chief Secretary Sindh presented cultural gifts to the British Deputy High Commissioner on the occasion.

