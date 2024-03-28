Sindh Chief Secretary seeks UK investment in energy, environment sectors

Govt taking measures to improve infrastructure, governance: CS Syed Asif Haiher.

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haid­er Shah, on Wednesday, said that government was taking measures to improve infrastructure, water sup­ply, sewerage and governance in the province.

He, in a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney, said that Sindh government was working on water supply, sew­erage and restoration of road infra­structure keeping in view the grow­ing population of Karachi.

Shah, while discussing impacts of climate change, stated that despite less than 1 percent contribution in worldwide greenhouse gas emis­sions Pakistan was at the top of the countries affected by climate change.

The unprecedented 2022 floods cost Pakistan $32 billion while cli­mate change concerns will continue to haunt the country in the future, he added. The climate change had seri­ous repercussions on river Indus and federal government has launched ‘Living Indus’ project to subside the effects of climate change on the larg­est river of the country in consulta­tion with environmental experts, all stakeholders and provincial govern­ments, he informed and also sought technical assistance by British gov­ernment to deal with implications of climate change.

The CS further said that there were enormous opportunities for British investors in Sindh particularly in en­ergy, environment and agriculture sectors. British Deputy High Com­missioner Sarah Mooney expressed interest in supporting the Living Indus project. Chief Secretary Sindh presented cultural gifts to the British Deputy High Commissioner on the occasion.