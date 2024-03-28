Thursday, March 28, 2024
Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4
Web Desk
10:45 PM | March 28, 2024
The Sindh government on Thursday announced a public holiday on April 4 on the occasion of the death anniversary of former prime minister and late Pakistan Pakistan Peoples (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In a notification, the provincial authorities said: "The Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 4th April, 2024 (Thursday) as Public Holiday on occasion of 45th Martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Ex-Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan throughout the Province of Sindh.."

 
It said all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government except those engaged in essential services will remain closed.

 
In addition to this, the provincial government declared April 1st as a public holiday for members of Christian community only on the occasion of "Day After Easter" for all public and private offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies and corporations under the administrative control of the Sindh government.

