Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh police chief spins into action after DIG East's trigger-happy son's firing videos go viral

Sindh police chief spins into action after DIG East's trigger-happy son's firing videos go viral
Web Desk
10:39 PM | March 28, 2024
National

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has intervened and ordered an investigation after short video clips of Deputy Inspector General of Police (East) Azfar Mahesar's son Asher Mahesar's relentless aerial shooting shocked social media.


In the viral reels, Asher can be seen brandishing different firearms ranging from assault rifles to handguns and shooting into the air at different locations, sometimes while driving a car.

The Sindh police chief has ordered Karachi Additional IGP to conduct a complete investigation into the incident.

He also said that the decision of departmental action would be taken in the light of the investigation report.

On the other hand, the DIG East dismissed the videos as propaganda against him, claiming that his son was not involved in any wrongdoing. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1711600842.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024