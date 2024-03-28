Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Singapore sends investigtors to assist bridge collapse in Baltimore

Singapore sends investigtors to assist bridge collapse in Baltimore
Agencies
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, International

SINGAPORE   -   Officers from Singapore’s Transport Safety Investiga­tion Bureau and Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) have started traveling to Baltimore in the United States to support the inves­tigation into a vessel-bridge collision incident, accord­ing to the latest statement from the MPA. A Singapore-flagged container vessel col­lided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and the bridge collapsed. The ship management company, Synergy Marine Pte Ltd, re­ported that the vessel lost propulsion before the inci­dent. As a result, it failed to maintain the desired head­ing and collided with the bridge, said the statement. The vessel was reported to have dropped its anchors as part of the emergency pro­cedures prior to its impact with the bridge. The vessel was under pilotage at the time of the incident, the MPA added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024