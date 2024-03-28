Singapore sends investigtors to assist bridge collapse in Baltimore

SINGAPORE - Officers from Singapore’s Transport Safety Investiga­tion Bureau and Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) have started traveling to Baltimore in the United States to support the inves­tigation into a vessel-bridge collision incident, accord­ing to the latest statement from the MPA. A Singapore-flagged container vessel col­lided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and the bridge collapsed. The ship management company, Synergy Marine Pte Ltd, re­ported that the vessel lost propulsion before the inci­dent. As a result, it failed to maintain the desired head­ing and collided with the bridge, said the statement. The vessel was reported to have dropped its anchors as part of the emergency pro­cedures prior to its impact with the bridge. The vessel was under pilotage at the time of the incident, the MPA added.