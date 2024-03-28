Steering committee on 5Es framework holds maiden meeting

ISLAMABAD - Planning, Development and Special Initia­tives Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednes­day chaired the first meeting of the Steering Committee on the 5Es framework for effec­tive implementation of the multi-pronged strategy to turnaround Pakistan and put it on a sustained growth trajectory.

The committee decided to hold a one-day “consultative workshop” after Eid-ul-Fitr in which officials from all the ministries and rel­evant stakeholders would be invited for delib­erations to implement framework. Among oth­ers, meeting was attended by senior officials of federal and provincial ministries and divisions. The 5Es framework is centred on five key pil­lars including Exports, E-Pakistan, Environ­ment and Climate Change, Energy and Infra­structure, Equity and Empowerment.

The National Economic Council (NEC) ap­proved the framework last year in June, fol­lowing which the planning ministry expe­dited its implementation, the formation of a Steering Committee. “Engagement with all ministries is a part of the exercise which has been started on the directions of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal,” it added. In the one-day workshop, all the stakeholders and ex­perts from various fields including academia and industry will be invited and their propos­als to be considered before finalising the ac­tion plan to implement the 5Es framework.

Chairing the meeting, the minister directed all the ministries to come up with solid pro­posals with their respective Es in the work­shop. “The plans should be holistic with in­puts and outputs so that its implementation can be ensured,” remarked the minister while emphasising to increase the country’s exports. He said Pakistan’s biggest challenge was to in­crease foreign exchange reserves, which could only be effectively tackled with increased ex­ports, adding, “Success of Pakistan depends on increasing foreign exchange reserves.”

Ahsan Iqbal emphasised that the future of Pakistan hinged on the growth of key sectors such as agriculture, industry and services, and the adoption of technological advance­ments. He said the government’s ambitious goal was to transform Pakistan into a $100 billion export-oriented economy within the next 7 to 8 years, making it a pivotal mo­ment in the nation’s history. Furthermore, he said that planning should be made keeping in view the modern infrastructure as digital technology had a great influence on differ­ent sectors in the era we lived in. “Our top priority is to improve our governance system and build the economy on modern lines,” the minister said, highlighting the key issues of governance which must be addressed.

Furthermore, he added that digitisa­tion and the creation of infrastructure for a knowledge-based economy were indispens­able. The planning minister said that self-suf­ficiency in the energy sector and affordable prices for industrial and domestic consum­ers could lead to increased productivity. “Therefore, we have to create opportunities for equal development in our social sector,” he maintained. Similarly, he underscored the need to bring reforms in the health sector and make concerted efforts in collaboration with provinces for the purpose.