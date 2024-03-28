Teachers’ training vital to promote quality education: Meena Khan

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, emphasized the crucial role of training for lecturers, assistant professors, and associate professors in colleges to promote quality education.
He urged college teachers to impart their valuable skills to students, aiming to enhance the education system in the province. Afridi expressed these senti ments while chairing a meeting of the Higher Education Academy of Research and Training (HEART).
During the meeting, additional secretary Umara Khan, academy director Professor Tasbihullah, deputy director Syed Majid, and Muhammad Bilal were present. The minister received a comprehensive briefing on the functions and activities of the academy.
According to the briefing, since its establishment, the academy has conducted 131 mandatory training programs, benefiting 5352 teaching faculty members from various cadres of the Higher Education Department. Additionally, 21 capacity-building training programs were organized for 728 Principals, DDOs, BS Coordinators, HODs, and ministerial staff of government colleges under HED.
Afridi was briefed about the academy’s budget, with information that regular staff salaries are covered from the current side budget, while other operational expenses are met through the Annual Development Program (ADP) of HED annually. The academy has also taken steps to generate its revenue by signing MoUs and agreements with institutions, including Federal Government Education Institution Peshawar Region and the Higher Education Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, among others.
Meena Khan Afridi pledged to address the issues and challenges faced by HEART. He directed the concerned authorities to prepare a case to tackle the financial matters of the academy with the finance department.