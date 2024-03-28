Teachers’ training vital to promote quality education: Meena Khan

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Ar­chives, and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, em­phasized the crucial role of training for lectur­ers, assistant professors, and associate professors in colleges to promote quality education.

He urged college teach­ers to impart their valu­able skills to students, aiming to enhance the education system in the province. Afri­di expressed these sen­ti ments while chairing a meeting of the Higher Education Academy of Research and Training (HEART).

During the meeting, additional secretary Umara Khan, academy director Professor Tas­bihullah, deputy director Syed Majid, and Muham­mad Bilal were present. The minister received a comprehensive briefing on the functions and ac­tivities of the academy.

According to the brief­ing, since its establish­ment, the academy has conducted 131 manda­tory training programs, benefiting 5352 teach­ing faculty members from various cadres of the Higher Education De­partment. Additional­ly, 21 capacity-building training programs were organized for 728 Princi­pals, DDOs, BS Coordina­tors, HODs, and ministe­rial staff of government colleges under HED.

Afridi was briefed about the academy’s budget, with informa­tion that regular staff salaries are covered from the current side budget, while other op­erational expenses are met through the Annu­al Development Program (ADP) of HED annual­ly. The academy has also taken steps to generate its revenue by signing MoUs and agreements with institutions, includ­ing Federal Government Education Institution Pe­shawar Region and the Higher Education De­partment of Gilgit-Balti­stan, among others.

Meena Khan Afridi pledged to address the issues and challenges faced by HEART. He di­rected the concerned authorities to prepare a case to tackle the finan­cial matters of the acad­emy with the finance de­partment.