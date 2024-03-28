Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Teachers’ training vital to promote quality education: Meena Khan

Our Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Ar­chives, and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, em­phasized the crucial role of training for lectur­ers, assistant professors, and associate professors in colleges to promote quality education.

He urged college teach­ers to impart their valu­able skills to students, aiming to enhance the education system in the province. Afri­di expressed these sen­ti ments while chairing a meeting of the Higher Education Academy of Research and Training (HEART).

During the meeting, additional secretary Umara Khan, academy director Professor Tas­bihullah, deputy director Syed Majid, and Muham­mad Bilal were present. The minister received a comprehensive briefing on the functions and ac­tivities of the academy.

According to the brief­ing, since its establish­ment, the academy has conducted 131 manda­tory training programs, benefiting 5352 teach­ing faculty members from various cadres of the Higher Education De­partment. Additional­ly, 21 capacity-building training programs were organized for 728 Princi­pals, DDOs, BS Coordina­tors, HODs, and ministe­rial staff of government colleges under HED.

Russian official awards Muslim teen who helped save over 100 people during concert hall attack

Afridi was briefed about the academy’s budget, with informa­tion that regular staff salaries are covered from the current side budget, while other op­erational expenses are met through the Annu­al Development Program (ADP) of HED annual­ly. The academy has also taken steps to generate its revenue by signing MoUs and agreements with institutions, includ­ing Federal Government Education Institution Pe­shawar Region and the Higher Education De­partment of Gilgit-Balti­stan, among others.

Meena Khan Afridi pledged to address the issues and challenges faced by HEART. He di­rected the concerned authorities to prepare a case to tackle the finan­cial matters of the acad­emy with the finance de­partment.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1711577996.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024