LAHORE - SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try former president Iftikhar Ali Malik on Wednesday strongly condemned an act of terrorism in Besham. In a media statement issued here, he said Pakistan is committed to taking all measures to bring terrorists and their facilitators to jus­tice. He emphasised that such dastardly acts could not weaken the resolve of the Paki­stani nation in the fight against terrorism. He said the attack was or­chestrated by the en­emies of Pakistan-China friendship.