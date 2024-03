MANSEHRA - An inmate who was detained in district jail Manseh­ra in theft case on Wednesday com­mitted suicide by hanging himself, after postmortem the dead body was handed over to the family.

According to the details, a 35 year old inmate Munib hailing from Samian Piran Khairabad, Manseh­ra district, has been found dead in his cell at Mansehra District Jail. The incident occurred as the theft sus­pect allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself while in custody.