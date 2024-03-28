Three-member gang busted, looted goods recovered

BUREWALA - Police claimed to have ar­rested three-member gang involved in dacoity activi­ties and recovered looted goods worth over one mil­lion rupees from their pos­session. SHO Model Town Mazhar Fareed Gondal along with his team con­ducted raid and appre­hended three members of dacoity gang identified as Sohna Khan, Ali Bahadar and Khizar Abbas. Police have also recovered solar plates, dry batteries, en­ergy controller, motorcycle, mobile phones, cash and illegal weapon from their possession. Further inves­tigations are underway.