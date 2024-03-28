TikTok star Hareem Shah sets eyes on UK Parliament

Famous social media sensation Hareem Shah said she has joined UK politics and plans to become a member of the British Parliament in the future.



Hareem disclosed that she has joined a mainstream UK political party on the invitation of one of its leaders.

“There are three major, famous parties in the UK. I cannot disclose the name of the party yet but I can confirm I have joined one of the parties,” she said about the Labour, Tories, and Liberal Democrats.

She added: “A senior leader of one of these parties asked me to join. In the future, I plan to stand in elections and become a member of the UK parliament. You will see me in the UK Parliament. These parties need young and popular influencers. They approached me because I am in Google’s top search rankings. I am popular. I am also among the world’s most searched people.

“I am lucky that I have been approached like this. I will win elections through free and fair means. I will raise my voice for Pakistan. I am already working for human rights.”

The News reported last week that the TicToker was given protection by Scotland Yard after receiving threats from some people here after she made a complaint to the police about some people alleging she was being blackmailed, chased and threatened.

The controversy started after a group of British Pakistanis approached Pakistani media members, alleging that Hareem had stolen their £6000 in a robbery in Manchester and had fled the city for London.

Hareem denies stealing any money and said the accusers should go to the police against her and get her investigated, instead of maligning her on social media and through threats and blackmail.

After Hareem complained to the London Police, the local police from Slough as well as the UK government’s Modern Slavery Human Trafficking Unit (MSHTU) got involved in the investigation.

The police confirmed to Geo News that Hareem was advised to move from her known address just outside of London – and relocated to a new address arranged by the police to protect her from the people who, according to Hareem, were knocking at the doors of her friends, looking for her.

Hareem left Pakistan more than a year ago and has not returned to the country ever since. She says she is now living permanently in London.