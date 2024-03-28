Titanic ‘door’ prop that kept Rose alive sells for $718,750

LOS ANGELES - The floating piece of wood that kept Titanic’s Rose alive has been sold for $718,750 (£569,739) at auction. Ever since the release of the 1997 film, fans have won­dered whether the panel was big enough to fit her love interest Jack as well, saving him from an icy death. The listing noted the prop “has caused much debate from fans”. The sale was made during an auction of props and costumes owned by restaurant and resort chain Planet Hollywood. In the blockbuster, the fictional Jack, played by Leonardo Di Caprio, in­sists the panel - part of a door frame was only big enough for his lover Rose, played by Kate Winslet.