Traffic police initiate action against tinted glasses, fancy number plates 

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police Following the special directives of Is­lamabad Capital Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Po­lice have initiated action against owners/ drivers of 5,554 vehicles and motorcycles for having tinted glasses and fancy num­ber plates, informed police spokesman on Wednesday. He said that ICP have intensi­fied the crackdown against improper or fan­cy number plate vehicles, bikes and vehicles with tinted glasses in the federal capital fol­lowing orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. Chief Traffic Of­ficer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk is supervising the crackdown in the capital, he said.

He said that during the current month, the Islamabad Capital Police took action against 5,554 vehicles and motorcycles with improp­er or fancy number plates, and impounded 199 vehicles and motorcycles in various po­lice stations. Similarly, legal actions were tak­en against 1,884 vehicles having tinted glass­es, and 77 vehicles were also impounded in various police stations.

Moreover, the Safe City Islamabad issued fine tickets against more than 1,900 improp­er or fancy number plate vehicles and bikes. Senior police officers said that driving vehi­cles with tinted glasses in Islamabad is not al­lowed, and any department is not authorized to permit the use of tinted glasses. Citizens are advised by CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk to remove tinted papers from their vehicles voluntarily. In this regard, Islamabad Capital Police have also established special pickets in various areas of the city.

During the crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses, citizens are urged to cooperate with police officials. Legal action can also be taken against individuals displaying inappro­priate behavior toward police. Citizens can report any suspicious activity by dialing “Pu­car-15” or via “ICT-15” app.