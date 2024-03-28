Traffic police initiate action against tinted glasses, fancy number plates 

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have initiated action against owners/ drivers of 5,554 vehicles and motorcycles for having tinted glasses and fancy number plates, informed police spokesman on Wednesday. He said that ICP have intensified the crackdown against improper or fancy number plate vehicles, bikes and vehicles with tinted glasses in the federal capital following orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk is supervising the crackdown in the capital, he said.
He said that during the current month, the Islamabad Capital Police took action against 5,554 vehicles and motorcycles with improper or fancy number plates, and impounded 199 vehicles and motorcycles in various police stations. Similarly, legal actions were taken against 1,884 vehicles having tinted glasses, and 77 vehicles were also impounded in various police stations.
Moreover, the Safe City Islamabad issued fine tickets against more than 1,900 improper or fancy number plate vehicles and bikes. Senior police officers said that driving vehicles with tinted glasses in Islamabad is not allowed, and any department is not authorized to permit the use of tinted glasses. Citizens are advised by CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk to remove tinted papers from their vehicles voluntarily. In this regard, Islamabad Capital Police have also established special pickets in various areas of the city.
During the crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses, citizens are urged to cooperate with police officials. Legal action can also be taken against individuals displaying inappropriate behavior toward police. Citizens can report any suspicious activity by dialing “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15” app.