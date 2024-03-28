Two abducted people rescued, two robbers held after separate encounters

SHIKARPUR - Two abducted citizens were rescued while two robbers were held after separate exchanges of fire in different localities of Shikarpur on Wednesday.

According to details, the police ap­proached a gang of kidnappers who were shifting two abducted cities to their safe haven and an encounter took place.

After exchange of heavy fire, the kidnappers fled the scene leaving be­hind Ali Nawaz Brohi and Israr Brohi abducted from village Janoo Sharif of Shikarpur few days earlier.

In another encounter at Indus High­way Shikarpur, two robbers Shah Nawaz Jatoi and Nadar Junejo were injured and held with arms while their four accomplices managed to escape