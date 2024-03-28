Two abducted people rescued, two robbers held after separate encounters

SHIKARPUR - Two abducted citizens were rescued while two robbers were held after separate exchanges of fire in different localities of Shikarpur on Wednesday.
According to details, the police approached a gang of kidnappers who were shifting two abducted cities to their safe haven and an encounter took place.
After exchange of heavy fire, the kidnappers fled the scene leaving behind Ali Nawaz Brohi and Israr Brohi abducted from village Janoo Sharif of Shikarpur few days earlier.
In another encounter at Indus Highway Shikarpur, two robbers Shah Nawaz Jatoi and Nadar Junejo were injured and held with arms while their four accomplices managed to escape