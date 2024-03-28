US guns pour into Haiti, fuelling surge in violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haiti is a state out of action. More than two weeks after the country’s prime minister resigned, fol­lowing a surge of violence in Port-au-Prince, details of a presidential transitional council have still not been revealed. One of the chal­lenges this council will have to face is the illegal traffick­ing of guns, which has pow­ered the gangs which have taken over. The escalation in violence has sparked an exo­dus from the capital. Among those leaving is 14-year-old David Charles whose fa­ther Israel is nervous with excitement as he waits for his son’s bus to arrive in Cap-Haitien. A coach with boarded-up windows pulls up to the side of the road. He smiles in anticipation. His 14-year-old son David soon walks down the stairs with his luggage. They embrace tightly. David has managed to escape Port-au-Prince - a city now torn apart by armed gangs and political chaos. Most of the violence gripping Haiti is centred in the capital: the UN es­timates 80% of it is now controlled by gangs. He had been living there for two years without his parents, in order to finish his educa­tion, but Israel did not want him “to become a victim”.