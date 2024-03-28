Vehari youngsters win top prizes for best brush strokes

VEHARI - Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah distributed the top two prizes in a divisional-level painting competition among two Vehari youngsters here on Wednesday acknowledging their skills with brush and colours. The first Punjab painting competition was organized by the provin­cial Department of Infor­mation and Culture and the divisional level contest was supervised by Multan Arts Council with the ac­tive participation of contes­tants from Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal districts. Muhammad Zo­haib received the Rs 20,000 cheque from DC for clinch­ing the top position in the Multan division while Ms Khansa Khushi won second prize worth Rs 12000. Asif Shah commended the win­ners for bringing honor to Vehari with their creative skills that enabled them to depict the scenic beauty of the country, emotions and facts of society on the canvas with brush and co­lours. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Jabar, Deputy Direc­tor Information Mian Asim Naeem, and other officials were present.