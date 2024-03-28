Woman shot dead while resisting robbery 

ATTOCK - Lawlessness prevails in the rural and urban areas of district Attock unabated with back to back robbery incidents. A woman was shot dead while resisting domestic robbery in Hazro town of Attock on Tuesday evening in the limits of Hazro police station. According to Police sources, Muhammad Zahid Khan, resident of Mohalla Meerabad in the limits of Hazro Police station, went to nearby mosque to offer Taraveeh. In his absence, a gang of armed bandits forcefully entered his house and took hostage his 55 years old wife Sajida Bibi. The lady Sajida Bibi showed resistance on which the dacoits shot her dead and fled with looted booty including million of rupees and gold ornaments. Later, her body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro for autopsy.
Hazro Police registered a case as per routine and launched an investigation. This unfortunate incident has spread a sense of insecurity among the residents of the area. This journalist tried to contact PRO Attock police to know about latest situation about this unfortunate incident but he was not available for his comments. In another road accident, a man died while two received multiple injuries when a rickshaw collided head on with a speedy motorcycle in the limits of Jand police station. As per details, Akhtar r/o Jhamat while driving his rickshaw was on his way when a speedy motorcycle collided with his rickshaw. In result, the rickshaw driver received life threating injuries and died on the spot while the two students namely Hashir Saleem and Hashir Nasir who were on the speedy motorcycle received multiple injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Jand. Jand police have registered a report and started investigation. On the other hand, Jand police arrested a drug smuggler Fakhar Alam r/o Karak district and recovered 10.5 kg hashish from his car at Mankoor Check Post. A case has been registered against him and was sent behind the bars.