Woman shot dead while resisting robbery 

ATTOCK - Lawlessness pre­vails in the rural and urban areas of district Attock un­abated with back to back robbery incidents. A wom­an was shot dead while re­sisting domestic robbery in Hazro town of Attock on Tuesday evening in the lim­its of Hazro police station. According to Police sourc­es, Muhammad Zahid Khan, resident of Mohalla Meer­abad in the limits of Hazro Police station, went to near­by mosque to offer Tara­veeh. In his absence, a gang of armed bandits forcefully entered his house and took hostage his 55 years old wife Sajida Bibi. The lady Sa­jida Bibi showed resistance on which the dacoits shot her dead and fled with loot­ed booty including million of rupees and gold ornaments. Later, her body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hos­pital Hazro for autopsy.

Hazro Police registered a case as per routine and launched an investigation. This unfortunate incident has spread a sense of inse­curity among the residents of the area. This journalist tried to contact PRO Attock police to know about latest situation about this unfortu­nate incident but he was not available for his comments. In another road accident, a man died while two received multiple injuries when a rickshaw collided head on with a speedy motorcycle in the limits of Jand police sta­tion. As per details, Akhtar r/o Jhamat while driving his rickshaw was on his way when a speedy motor­cycle collided with his rick­shaw. In result, the rickshaw driver received life threat­ing injuries and died on the spot while the two students namely Hashir Saleem and Hashir Nasir who were on the speedy motorcycle re­ceived multiple injuries. The dead and injured were shift­ed to THQ Hospital Jand. Jand police have registered a report and started investiga­tion. On the other hand, Jand police arrested a drug smug­gler Fakhar Alam r/o Karak district and recovered 10.5 kg hashish from his car at Mankoor Check Post. A case has been registered against him and was sent behind the bars.