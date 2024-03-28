Women University VC inaugurates spring tree plantation drive

SUKKUR - Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BN­BWU) Sukkur, has launched spring tree plantation drive on Wednesday.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Tahmina Man­gan and inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings in the university. While addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said that trees are environment-friendly and provide life to all living beings and their significance needs to be highlight­ed to increase the number and conservation. She said that as we all know that the whole world is facing the problem of global warming and to recov­er from such problems, planting trees has become one of the few important options.

She said that environmental pollution and tem­perature is increasing every day due to the high­est deforestation rate in the country. VC Dr Tah­mina said that the trees can serve as green shelter during extreme climate conditions thus making earth cooler for animal and human life.